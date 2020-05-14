Corbin woman, Lily man among four arrested in connection with kilo of methamphetamine Sunday











Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies seized one kilogram of methamphetamine Sunday that they say was targeted to be distributed in Whitley and Laurel counties, arresting four people in the process.

Whitney Phelps, 21, of Corbin, Jerry Wayne Caldwell, 47, of Lily, Jerrica Combs, 28, and James Gross, 36, both of Hazard, were arrested following the traffic stop on northbound Interstate 75 near Williamsburg.

According to officials with the sheriff’s department, deputies and federal agents working drug interdiction stopped the Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Phelps at approximately 4:30 a.m.

Officers reported finding a methamphetamine pipe in the front seat near Phelps and Caldwell.

As a result, officers requested consent to search the rest of the vehicle.

“Upon consent to search from the driver, Deputy (Chad) Estep located approximately one kilo of methamphetamine in the bed of the truck,” officials stated adding that four individuals were each charged with one count of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – two or more grams of methamphetamine.

When asked about the drugs, law enforcement stated each of the suspects admitted they had purchased the methamphetamine in Atlanta.

All were lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.

Deputy Jason Strunk and Williamsburg Police Officers Dorman Patrick Jr. and Jason Williams assisted at the scene.