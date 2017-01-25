By Dean Manning

A Corbin woman was indicted Friday in Laurel County on multiple counts of rape, sodomy and unlawful transaction with two different minors, ages 14 and 15.

According to the indictment, Tara L. Cousineau, who was 37 years old at the time, engaged in sexual intercourse with the teens between July and August 2016.

In addition, Cousineau is accused of providing the teens with marijuana.

Cousineau faces two counts of third-degree rape, three counts of third-degree sodomy and three counts of second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.

Under Kentucky law, all of the charges are Class D felonies, which carry a potential sentence of one to five years in jail. Each sentence in a Class D felony is served concurrently, meaning for each day incarcerated, the individual receives credit toward the service of each sentence.

The grand jury also returned the following indictments:

Shannell A. Lewis, 26, Gray, third-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000

Curtis Ray Lewis, 34, Gray, third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000 and first-degree persistent felony offender

Daniel B. Cornelius, 19, Williamsburg, theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000, fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest

Christopher L. Mason, 19, London, theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and second-degree persistent felony offender

Charlene Jackson, 30, London, theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000

Tyrone Patrick Smith, Jr., 31, Corbin, third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed deadly weapon

Eddie Michael Feltner, 33, Manchester, third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree persistent felony offender