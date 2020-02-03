Corbin woman indicted on kidnapping charge in Knox County
A Corbin woman was indicted Friday in Knox County in connection with the disappearance of a Barbourville teen who was later found hiding in her basement.
Darlene Fay Elliott, 58, is facing one count of kidnapping stemming from the Nov. 23 incident.
Knox County Sheriff’s deputies were contacted at approximately 4 p.m. concerning the missing teen, identified as Jacob Boyd, from his Barbourville home.
“The caller, identified as Glenda Hubbard, stated that Jacob left to play basketball and never returned to the residence,” stated Deputy William Stewart, the department’s public affairs officer.
Through the course of the investigation, deputies found Boyd hiding in a closet in the basement of Elliott’s residence.
“Ms. Elliott is the grandmother of Jacob Boyd’s girlfriend,” Stewart stated adding that Boyd told him Elliott had come to Barbourville and got him.
Under Kentucky law, kidnapping is a Class B felony, carrying a potential prison sentence of ten to 20 years.
The grand jury also returned the following indictments Friday:
- Jeff Vaughn, 46, of Gray is charged with second-degree burglary.
- Melissa Anne Newsome, 41, of Gray is charged with second-degree burglary.
- Harold Edward Eaton II, 42, of Gray, is charged with theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000.
- Lloyd Wingler, Jr., 49, of Lily, is charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police – motor vehicle, first-degree criminal mischief (two counts), first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants – second offense, driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended, improper turning, resisting arrest, and first-degree persistent felony offender.
- Darryl Lee White, 56, of Corbin, is charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, disregarding a stop signs, and reckless driving.
- Jonathan H. Goforth, 27, of Williamsburg, is charged with theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000.
- Joshua David Johnson, 33, of Corbin, is charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to wear seat belts, and second-degree fleeing or evading police – on foot.
- Franklin Adam Parks, 28, of Corbin, is charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – methamphetamine, receiving stolen property of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000 (four counts), and first-degree persistent felony offender.