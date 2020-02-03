Corbin woman indicted on kidnapping charge in Knox County











A Corbin woman was indicted Friday in Knox County in connection with the disappearance of a Barbourville teen who was later found hiding in her basement.

Darlene Fay Elliott, 58, is facing one count of kidnapping stemming from the Nov. 23 incident.

Knox County Sheriff’s deputies were contacted at approximately 4 p.m. concerning the missing teen, identified as Jacob Boyd, from his Barbourville home.

“The caller, identified as Glenda Hubbard, stated that Jacob left to play basketball and never returned to the residence,” stated Deputy William Stewart, the department’s public affairs officer.

Through the course of the investigation, deputies found Boyd hiding in a closet in the basement of Elliott’s residence.

“Ms. Elliott is the grandmother of Jacob Boyd’s girlfriend,” Stewart stated adding that Boyd told him Elliott had come to Barbourville and got him.

Under Kentucky law, kidnapping is a Class B felony, carrying a potential prison sentence of ten to 20 years.

The grand jury also returned the following indictments Friday: