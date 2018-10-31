Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

Corbin woman indicted for first-degree assault

Posted On 31 Oct 2018
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , ,

A Corbin woman was indicted Friday for first-degree assault for allegedly driving under the influence when she was involved in a crash that left a woman injured.

A Knox County grand jury indicted Haley Walters, 22, following an investigation by Barbourville Police into the July 2 incident.

In addition to the assault charge, Walters was indicted on one count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.

The grand jury also returned the following indictments Friday:

  • Jason Lonnie Wyatt, 37, of Gray, theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000, and first-degree persistent felony offender
  • Aaron Scott Roark, 35, of Gray, possession of a handgun by a convicted felony, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana
  • Lawrence William Collinsworth, 35, of Corbin, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked for DUI, and first-degree persistent felony offender
  • Latecia R. Medlin, 30, of Gray, first-degree possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of a legend drug, first-degree disorderly conduct, possession of a controlled substance in an improper container – three counts, and public intoxication
  • Stanton K. Peace, 31, of Williamsburg, first-degree bail jumping
  • Anthony Skaggs, 32, of Gray, first-degree bail jumping
About the Author

Related Posts

0

Jellico man leads police in pursuit, strikes police cruisers

Posted On 25 Oct 2018
, By
0

Gray man charged with choking wife’s son to appear in court Tuesday

Posted On 07 May 2018
, By
0

Corbin man indicted in connection with high-speed chase

Posted On 31 Jan 2018
, By
0

Keavy woman indicted for setting husband on fire with gasoline

Posted On 24 Aug 2017
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

The News Journal