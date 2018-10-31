Corbin woman indicted for first-degree assault













A Corbin woman was indicted Friday for first-degree assault for allegedly driving under the influence when she was involved in a crash that left a woman injured.

A Knox County grand jury indicted Haley Walters, 22, following an investigation by Barbourville Police into the July 2 incident.

In addition to the assault charge, Walters was indicted on one count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.

The grand jury also returned the following indictments Friday: