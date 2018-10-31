Previous Story
Corbin woman indicted for first-degree assault
Posted On 31 Oct 2018
A Corbin woman was indicted Friday for first-degree assault for allegedly driving under the influence when she was involved in a crash that left a woman injured.
A Knox County grand jury indicted Haley Walters, 22, following an investigation by Barbourville Police into the July 2 incident.
In addition to the assault charge, Walters was indicted on one count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.
The grand jury also returned the following indictments Friday:
- Jason Lonnie Wyatt, 37, of Gray, theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000, and first-degree persistent felony offender
- Aaron Scott Roark, 35, of Gray, possession of a handgun by a convicted felony, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana
- Lawrence William Collinsworth, 35, of Corbin, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked for DUI, and first-degree persistent felony offender
- Latecia R. Medlin, 30, of Gray, first-degree possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of a legend drug, first-degree disorderly conduct, possession of a controlled substance in an improper container – three counts, and public intoxication
- Stanton K. Peace, 31, of Williamsburg, first-degree bail jumping
- Anthony Skaggs, 32, of Gray, first-degree bail jumping