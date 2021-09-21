Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Corbin woman found passed out with knife

Posted On 21 Sep 2021
Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies say a Corbin woman found passed out in the kitchen area of a north Corbin business while in possession of a knife Sunday morning was under the influence of drugs.

Deputies charged Kimberly Reed, 44, with public intoxication – controlled substances.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said deputies were called to the scene at approximately 8:15 a.m. in response to a complaint that a female employee was extremely intoxicated.

“When deputies arrived at the scene, they located the female suspect apparently passed out with a large knife in her hand,” Acciardo stated. “Deputies removed the knife and awakened the suspect and conducted an investigation determining that she was under the influence.”

Reed was taken into custody and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

