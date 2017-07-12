By Dean Manning

A Corbin woman has pleaded not guilty to 22 counts of cruelty to animals stemming from a complaint made by local animal rights group Justice for Abused Animals.

Sixty-three-year-old Saundra Nickels shook her head as Whitley District Court Fred White read the complaint against her.

According to the complaint made June 26 by Jamie Johnson of the organization, the dogs were neglected so badly that one had to be euthanized and two others may have to be euthanized at a later date.