Corbin woman dies after being hit by truck Friday night

Posted On 07 Dec 2020
A Corbin woman was killed Friday night when she was struck by a pickup truck as she attempted to cross U.S. 25E on foot.

Corbin Police identified the victim as Lalanya Rees, age 50.

Corbin Police Officer Robbie Hodge said the incident occurred at 9:20 p.m. in the northbound lanes near the intersection of Ohler Road.

Rees was reportedly crossing from south to north. She had reached the median of the four-lane highway and was attempting to cross over the remaining lanes when she was hit.

“It was wet and she was wearing all black clothing,” Hodge said of Rees.

According to Hodge, Rees lived at Campground Apartments on Ohler Road.

“We don’t know where she was coming from, but it looks like she was headed home,” Hodge said of Rees.

Rees was pronounced dead at the scene by the Knox County coroner.

The northbound lanes were closed to traffic for approximately one hour as emergency personnel worked to clear the scene.

Corbin Fire Department and Knox EMS also responded to the scene.

