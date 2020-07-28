Corbin woman charged with trafficking morphine











A traffic stop in north Corbin early Tuesday morning resulted in the seizure of suspected morphine, methamphetamine and marijuana, and the arrest of a Corbin woman on a drug trafficking charge.

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Tiffany Paige Whitehead, who was a passenger in the vehicle on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – opiates, first-degree possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, stated that Deputy Justin Taylor, along with Sergeant John Inman, and Deputy Landry Collett, stopped the Buick Enclave SUV on Ky. 770 at approximately 1:29 a.m.

Upon checking the identifications of the individuals, Acciardo stated that deputies discovered Whitehead had outstanding warrants and was taken into custody.

“During arrest, this individual was found in possession of a glass smoking pipe, suspected methamphetamine, morphine and marijuana,” Acciardo said of Whitehead.

Acciardo noted the outstanding warrants charged Whitehead for failure to eapping in County in Whitley County and also in Knox County.

Whitehead was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.