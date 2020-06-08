Corbin woman charged with threatening deputies











Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies say a Corbin woman was under the influence of alcohol when she threatened to use a knife or gun to fight with deputies Sunday afternoon.

Della Kelly, 56, is facing charges of third-degree terroristic threatening and alcohol intoxication in a public place.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said that Deputy Brent France and Deputy Robert Reed were called to Walmart in north Corbin at approximately 2 p.m. in response to a report of an individual passed out in a car.

When deputies located the individual, later identified as Kelly, Acciardo stated that they determined she was under the influence.

However, when the deputies ordered her out of the vehicle, Acciardo stated she refused to company, telling deputies she may have a gun or knife in the car and would use them to fight with the officer.

“During arrest this individual was found in possession of a large knife and was taken into custody without incident,” Acciardo stated.

Kelly was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.