Corbin woman charged with robbery











A Corbin woman has been charged with robbery after allegedly assaulting a lost prevention officer at the Williamsburg Walmart Wednesday night.

Williamsburg Police charged Amanda Felts, 33, with second-degree robbery.

According to the arrest citation, at approximately 9:25 p.m., police were called to the store off of west Ky. 92 where Felts had attempted to leave the store with more than $48 worth of merchandise.

As Loss Prevention Officer Cody Adkins attempted to stop Felts, police say she assaulted him and then fled the store.

Police arrested her a short time later.

Felts was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.