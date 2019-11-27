Corbin woman charged with kidnapping teen











A Corbin woman is facing a kidnapping charge after the search for a missing Knox County teen ended when sheriff’s deputies found him hiding in the basement of her home Saturday.

Darlene Elliott, 57, was arrested in connection with the disappearance of 14-year-old Jacob Boyd from his home in Barbourville.

Deputy William Stewart, the department’s public affairs officer, stated that deputies were called at approximately 4 p.m. concerning missing teen.

“The caller, identified as Glenda Hubbard, stated that Jacob left to play basketball and never returned to the residence,” Stewart stated.

Through the course of the investigation, deputies found Boyd hiding in a closet in the basement of Elliott’s residence.

“Ms. Elliott is the grandmother of Jacob Boyd’s girlfriend,” Stewart stated adding that Boyd told him Elliott had came to Barbourville and got him.

Elliott is facing one count of kidnapping – minor.

She was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.