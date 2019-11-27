Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

Corbin woman charged with kidnapping teen

Posted On 26 Nov 2019
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , ,

A Corbin woman is facing a kidnapping charge after the search for a missing Knox County teen ended when sheriff’s deputies found him hiding in the basement of her home Saturday.

Darlene Elliott, 57, was arrested in connection with the disappearance of 14-year-old Jacob Boyd from his home in Barbourville.

Deputy William Stewart, the department’s public affairs officer, stated that deputies were called at approximately 4 p.m. concerning missing teen.

“The caller, identified as Glenda Hubbard, stated that Jacob left to play basketball and never returned to the residence,” Stewart stated.

Through the course of the investigation, deputies found Boyd hiding in a closet in the basement of Elliott’s residence.

“Ms. Elliott is the grandmother of Jacob Boyd’s girlfriend,” Stewart stated adding that Boyd told him Elliott had came to Barbourville and got him.

Elliott is facing one count of kidnapping – minor.

She was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Corbin loses a true community servant

Posted On 25 Nov 2019
, By
0

Corbin man indicted for rape, sodomy, sexual abuse of child

Posted On 22 Nov 2019
, By
0

Corbin woman adds color to Colonel Sanders statue with hat and scarf

Posted On 21 Nov 2019
, By
0

Renovations, expansions planned for original KFC

Posted On 21 Nov 2019
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal