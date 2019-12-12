Corbin woman charged with child abuse











A Corbin woman was arrested on a child abuse charge Tuesday night after Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies reportedly discovered a child living in the home they say was strewn with trash.

Candace Siler, 38, was charged with one count of third-degree criminal abuse, – child 12 or under.

Deputies initially went to the home on Adams Road off of Ky. 770 at approximately 7:15 p.m. to conduct a welfare check.

“Deputies noted upon entry to the residence that there was trash everywhere and bugs running across the floor,” said Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer.

Siler was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center where she is being held on a $1,000 cash bond.

The child was released to the on-call social worker.