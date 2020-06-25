Corbin woman charged with child abuse











A Corbin woman was arrested Wednesday morning on one count of child abuse.

Elizabeth J. Henderson, 36, was taken into custody following an investigation that began when Corbin Police located a male juvenile riding on a bicycle who said he had been assaulted.

“The juvenile reported that his mother (Henderson) had assaulted him at a residence on Hwy. 26 and he had left,” Whitley County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Strunk wrote in the arrest citation, noting that the juvenile had claw marks on his face and neck, and bruising on his arms and back. “The juvenile reported that he tried to return to the home but his mother had locked the door. He then tried to travel to a relative’s home in Corbin.”

Strunk stated that he went to the residence where he spoke with Henderson.

Henderson reportedly said she had been drinking and that she and the juvenile had an altercation, admitting that she put the marks on him.

Henderson was charged with one count of third-degree criminal abuse and lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.

She has since been released on bond.