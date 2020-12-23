Previous Story
Corbin woman charged with assault appears before judge she told officers was her, ‘cousin’
Posted On 23 Dec 2020
Comment: 0
The justice system can be a small world, and a Corbin woman learned just how small on Monday as she came before the judge whom she had told the law enforcement officers that arrested her, that she was related.
Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us