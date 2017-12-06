Corbin woman charged with stalking husband at police station

A Corbin woman, who had allegedly made threats to her husband and sister to either run them over or shoot them, was arrested Sunday after police found her hiding near the Corbin Police Department where the husband and sister had gone to file a complaint.

Fifty-three-year-old Dawn E. Faddis was charged with first-degree stalking and second-degree disorderly conduct.

Corbin Police Capt. Coy Wilson, the department’s public affairs officer, said three separate calls had come in to dispatchers reporting that Faddis had attempted to run over her husband, Charles Faddis.

Wilson said police witnessed Dawn Faddis circling the parking lot at the police department.

“He said he had seen her following him around,” Wilson said of Charles Faddis. “She had been lapping the PD trying to catch him coming out.”

“She also threatened that she was going to get a shotgun and shoot them,” Capt. Rob Jones, stated in the arrest citation.

Jones said he located Dawn Faddis in the parking lot at the Corbin Recycling Center waiting for the couple to leave the police department.

“She did in fact have a shotgun,” Jones stated in the arrest citation.

Dawn Faddis is being held in the Whitley County Detention Center on a $5,000 surety bond.