By Dean Manning

A Corbin woman has been charged with the murder of a man who was stabbed to death Thursday night in Corbin.

Kentucky State Police Detective Jacob Wilson has arrested 54-year-old Deborah Poore in connection with the murder of 57-year-old Steven Burke.

Wilson was called to investigate the incident about 9 p.m. on Lois Lane of Lynn Camp School Road.

Burke was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the arrest citation, Wilson stated that law enforcement was called to the residence about 9:30 p.m.

The initial report was that a female had assaulted a male subject.

Poore was on Ky. 80 in Clay county after the car she was driving, which belonged to Burke’s deceased mother, had run out of gas.

“The subject began to tell Trooper (Jared) Smith details of the assault,” Wilson stated. “The subject admitted to stabbing her boyfriend during a verbal dispute at their residence in Knox County.”

“The subject stated she was unaware of the condition of Steven,” Wilson noted in the citation

Wilson said Burke’s body has been sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

Poore is being held without bond in the Knox County Detention Center.

Officials at Knox County Clerk Greg Helton’s office said Poore is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Knox District Court.