Corbin woman charged in connection with stolen riding mower

Posted On 03 Feb 2020
A Corbin woman was arrested Friday morning in connection with a riding lawnmower stolen from a north Corbin business.

Kayla H. Grigsby, 25, was arrested off Northland Drive, off of Byrley Road, near the location where the stolen mower was located.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, stated the stolen mower had been hidden in a wood area.

“Grigsby was located in a black Toyota Camry at the entrance to the wood area where the stolen lawnmower was located and was determined to be with other suspects allegedly involved in the theft,” Acciardo stated, adding that deputies determined her to be under the influence.

Grigsby was charged with receiving stolen property of the value under $10,000, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

She was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

