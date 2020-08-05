Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Corbin woman arrested for walking streets of London, naked

Posted On 05 Aug 2020
London Police say a Corbin woman was under the influence when she was seen on a security camera “skinny dipping” in a private pool, and seen walking naked around a part of the city Saturday night.

The News Journal