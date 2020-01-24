Corbin woman arrested for selling heroin to police informant











A Corbin woman was arrested Friday afternoon for allegedly selling heroin to a confidential police informant.

Mercadez Marie Jackson, 26, is charged with one count of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – heroin stemming from the Dec. 20 incident.

According to the warrant, secured by Corbin Police Officer Robbie Hodge, Jackson sold a small baggie of a tan substance said to be heroin to the informant. The incident was captured on video.

Based on the investigation, Hodge secured the arrest warrant on Jan. Dec. 26 from Knox District Court.

Hodge arrested Jackson on Master Street.

“He saw her walking down the street,” said Corbin Police Lt. Coy Wilson, the department’s public affairs officer said when asked how Hodge made the arrest.

She was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center where she is being held on a $25,000 cash bond.