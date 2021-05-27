Corbin woman arrested for reckless homicide, DUI











A Corbin woman is facing homicide and DUI charges following a fatal crash in Clay County Wednesday afternoon.

About 4:20 p.m., Kentucky State Police were notified by Clay County 911 about a single vehicle injury accident on KY 149 in the Manchester area of Clay County, which resulted in one fatality.

The initial investigation indicated that Jenna R. Hubbs, 27, of Corbin, was operating a 2019 Polaris Razor ATV side-by-side, which was traveling northeast on KY 149 in the Manchester community, according to a KSP release.

“Mrs. Hubbs lost control of her vehicle; the vehicle left the roadway, and over turned,” KSP stated in the release.

The Clay County Coroner’s Office pronounced the passenger in the vehicle, Johnathan Hoskins, 32, of Manchester, deceased.

KSP Trooper Dackery Larkey arrested Hubbs and charged her with reckless homicide and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, and lodged her in the Clay County Detention Center.

“Drugs and Alcohol usage are suspected in this investigation,” the release stated.

Larkey is leading the investigation and was assisted at the scene by other personnel from KSP Post 11 in London, the Manchester Fire Department, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Clay County Coroner’s Office.