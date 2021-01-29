Corbin woman arrested after alleged assault, victim reports broken collarbone











A Corbin woman was recently arrested after a complaint warrant was issued following an assault that left the victim with a broken collarbone and abrasions in various places on their body.

Ivy Palmer, 46, was arrested by Corbin Police Department Patrolman Lonnie Sawyers on Jan. 28 after Judge Fred White signed a complaint warrant the day prior.

According to the complaint, Palmer allegedly, “intentionally or wantonly cause[d] serious physical injury to another person by slapping Affiant [victim] and police were called.”

Police told the pair to “break it up,” according to the complaint. After the initial incident, “[Palmer] came back down stairs and going behind Affiant pulled Affiants hair and turned a chair over on top of Affiant with Affiant in the chair.”

Palmer allegedly kicked the victim in the ribs and all over the body as well as pulled the Affiant by the arm.

The victim sought medical attention and was reported to have a broken collarbone and abrasions all over their body, the complaint stated.

Palmer was charged with second-degree assault. She is expected to appear for a video arraignment in Whitley District Court at 11 a.m. on Feb. 1, according to Whitley County Detention Center Jail Tracker.