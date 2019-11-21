Corbin woman adds color to Colonel Sanders statue with hat and scarf











The bronze statue of KFC founder Colonel Harland Sanders can appear dull at times, so one Corbin woman decided to use her talent to give him some color.

Mary Messeck, who crochets all types of hats, scarves, mittens and other winter items, recently added a multi-colored hat and scarf to the statue.

“I thought it would look cute on him,” Messeck said noting she made the items specifically for the statue.

“I thought it would be cool to see how he would look with all of the bright colors,” she said.

Corbin Tourism, who owns and is responsible for the upkeep of Sanders Park, and Corbin Downtown officials each shared pictures of the statue with the hat and scarf.

“It is so cute. So adorable,” said Tourism Director Maggy Kreible. “It is a great way to celebrate the Colonel and the season.”

“I was completely shocked when I saw everything on Facebook,” Messeck said.

Messeck said she would like the city to keep the hat and scarf.

“If they want to donate it to charity, that is fine,” Messeck said.

Messeck said she has been crocheting for 47 years, and enjoys making winter clothing for things such as the community clothesline.

“It is a good way to pass time,” Messeck said adding that when she has a doctor’s appointment or something else where she will be waiting for a while, she takes a project with her.

“I’ve got to keep my hands busy,” Messeck said.