Corbin wins third straight regional volleyball championship











With a 3-1 victory over South Laurel Thursday evening at Knox Central High School in Barbourville, the Corbin Lady Hounds volleyball team won its third consecutive 13th Region championship title.

The Lady Hounds defeated Oneida Baptist Institute 3-0 (25-7, 25-13, 25-15) on Tuesday, and the tournament host Lady Panthers 3-0 (25-13, 25-12, 25-9) on Wednesday to earn their spot in this year’s regional finals.

Meanwhile, the Lady Cardinals defeated North Laurel, 3-0 (25-12, 25-17, 25-13), and Lynn Camp, 3-0 (25-22, 25-7, 25-12), to advance to Thursday’s region championship, which was a rematch of last week’s 50th District title game that Corbin also won, 3-0 (25-18, 25-22, 25-22).

The Lady Hounds went up two sets to none in the rematch before South was able to rally and take set three. The rally was short-lived, however, as Corbin responded by taking set four to win the match, 3-1 (26-24, 25-20, 22-25, 25-16). The victory improves the Hounds to 25-8 on the season, and sends them back to Louisville to compete in the KHSAA state championship tournament.

2019 CHS volleyball team members are: Chloe Adams, Emma Krutsinger, Emma Ashurst, Emily Marcum, Hannah Baker, Courtney Petrey, Emma Brock, MaKenna Slaven, Haley Callebs, Morgan Stacy, Mickayla Coppock, Isley Walker, Khloe Herchenhahn and Cara Whitus. Head Coach Vanessa Ross.

This year’s volleyball state championship tournament is scheduled to get underway next Friday, November 8. Corbin will play Region 16 champions Rowan County (30-9) in round one. Be sure to look inside the November 6 print edition of the News Journal for more details.

