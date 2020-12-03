Corbin, Williamsburg would both play in Lexington on Dec. 18 if they reach football state championship games
Local football fans could see a double-header on Dec. 18 at Kroger Field in Lexington, if Corbin and Williamsburg reach their respective state championship games.
That is because the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control has scheduled the Class A and Class 4A championship games to both be played that day.
Williamsburg will play at 11 a.m., if it can defeat Nicholas County at home on Friday and win what Coach Jerry Herron said is likely to be a road game on Dec. 11.
Following the Class 2A championship, which is scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m., Corbin will play at 7 p.m. if it can win at Johnson Central on Friday and the state semi-final game on Dec. 11.
Top seed Boyle County has already advanced to the semi-finals after its game against Rowan County on Friday was cancelled because of COVID–19.
The winner between Corbin and Johnson Central will go into next Friday as the second seed, based on RPI, and will host the other semi-final game.
The two other Class 4A matchups include Allen County-Scottsville at Franklin County and John Hardin at Hopkinsville.
With so many games being cancelled because of COVID–19 throughout the season, the board of control developed a contingency plan should it occur prior to one of the championship games.
If a team withdraws from its championship game by 6 a.m. on Dec. 16, the team that the withdrawing team defeated in the semi-finals would be offered the opportunity to play for the championship.
If that team declines, the other team that lost in the semi-finals would be offered the opportunity to play.
“Withdraws after that point are not replaced,” board officials stated.
The championship games are scheduled to conclude on Dec. 19.
The Class 3A championship will kick off at 11, followed by the Class 5A championship at 3 p.m. and the Class 6A championship at 7 p.m.
More information is available online at www.khsaa.org.