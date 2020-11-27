Corbin, Williamsburg pick up individual Kentucky Football Coaches Association Awards
Corbin and Williamsburg each picked up individual honors from the Kentucky Football Coaches Association.
Williamsburg Coach Jerry Herron, Jr. was named the District Eight 2020 Class A Coach of the year, while receiver Gavin Thomas was named the District Eight Class A Player of the Year.
Herron has led the Yellow Jackets to a 4-2 record, as they continue their playoff run.
Thomas caught four passes for 135 yards and three touchdowns in Williamsburg’s playoff win against Lynn Camp last Friday. He has scored 13 touchdowns in the Yellow Jackets’ six games, gaining 804 yards in the process.
At the Class 4A level, Corbin Coach Tom Greer was named the District Seven Coach of the Year.
Greer has led the Redhounds to a 7-1 record, as they continue their playoff run.