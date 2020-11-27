Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Corbin, Williamsburg pick up individual Kentucky Football Coaches Association Awards

Posted On 27 Nov 2020
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , , ,

Corbin and Williamsburg each picked up  individual honors from the Kentucky Football Coaches Association.

Williamsburg Coach Jerry Herron, Jr. was named the District Eight 2020 Class A Coach of the year, while receiver Gavin Thomas was named the District Eight Class A Player of the Year.

Herron has led the Yellow Jackets to a 4-2 record, as they continue their playoff run.

Thomas caught four passes for 135 yards and three touchdowns in Williamsburg’s playoff win against Lynn Camp last Friday. He has scored 13 touchdowns in the Yellow Jackets’ six games, gaining 804 yards in the process.

Corbin Redhounds Coach was named the District Seven Coach of the Year by the Kentucky Football Coaches Association.

At the Class 4A level, Corbin Coach Tom Greer was named the District Seven Coach of the Year.

Greer has led the Redhounds to a 7-1 record, as they continue their playoff run.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Williamsburg ready to tackle Pineville in second round of Class A state football playoffs

Posted On 25 Nov 2020
, By
0

Hometown Bank donates to local sports teams

Posted On 25 Nov 2019
, By

Sweet 16 Tournament Special Section 03/13/18

Posted On 13 Mar 2018
, By
0

‘Gathering of the Hounds’

Posted On 02 Nov 2017
, By

Leave a Reply


Maximus - Now Hiring

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal