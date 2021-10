The Wild Health COVID-19 Testing Site has relocated to the Whitley County Health Department, which is located at 3750 Cumberland Falls Highway.

It will be open on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 am to 3 pm.

Walk-ins are welcome, however, you may be processed more quickly with an appointment.

To make an appointment, go to www.wildhealthtesting.com/Corbin or call 859-271-4679.