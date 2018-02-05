Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

Corbin wife accused of shooting her husband

Posted On 05 Feb 2018
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , ,

A Corbin woman accused of shooting her husband Saturday is scheduled to be arraigned in Laurel District Court Monday.

Fifty-four-year-old Linda Belew is facing one count of first-degree assault in connection with the incident that took place at the couple’s home on Hanes Baker Road off of U.S. 25.

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the residence about 2:40 p.m.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo the department’s public affairs officer, said the victim, who had been shot one time in the hip with a .38 caliber revolver, had made his way to a neighbor’s home to seek help.

The victim was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center with what detectives described as non-life threatening injuries.

Belew was arrested and taken into custody.

Acciardo said detectives are still trying to determine a motive for the shooting.

“To my knowledge, we haven’t been down there before,” Acciardo said when asked if deputies had been called to the residence on a domestic violence complaint in the past.

Belew is being held in the Laurel County Correctional Facility on a $75,000 cash bond.

Under Kentucky law first-degree assault is a class B felony carrying a potential prison sentence of 10 to 20 years.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

The McBurneys and Vermillions have made a big impression here

Posted On 02 Feb 2018
, By
0

Sutton found guilty in federal ‘murder for hire’ case

Posted On 31 Jan 2018
, By
0

Bradley Cureton convicted of abusing infant child, gets eight years

Posted On 31 Jan 2018
, By
0

Corbin man charged with threatening deputy with knife

Posted On 29 Jan 2018
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

The News Journal