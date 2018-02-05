Corbin wife accused of shooting her husband













A Corbin woman accused of shooting her husband Saturday is scheduled to be arraigned in Laurel District Court Monday.

Fifty-four-year-old Linda Belew is facing one count of first-degree assault in connection with the incident that took place at the couple’s home on Hanes Baker Road off of U.S. 25.

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the residence about 2:40 p.m.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo the department’s public affairs officer, said the victim, who had been shot one time in the hip with a .38 caliber revolver, had made his way to a neighbor’s home to seek help.

The victim was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center with what detectives described as non-life threatening injuries.

Belew was arrested and taken into custody.

Acciardo said detectives are still trying to determine a motive for the shooting.

“To my knowledge, we haven’t been down there before,” Acciardo said when asked if deputies had been called to the residence on a domestic violence complaint in the past.

Belew is being held in the Laurel County Correctional Facility on a $75,000 cash bond.

Under Kentucky law first-degree assault is a class B felony carrying a potential prison sentence of 10 to 20 years.