Corbin, Whitley County split in Friday night district double header













The Whitley County Colonels and Lady Colonels made the short trip north to face Corbin in a 50th District double header Friday night.

The girls were up first, with the visiting Lady Colonels able to pick up their second win of the season over the rival Lady Hounds, this time by the final score of 53-39. The win improves Whitley to 17-5 on the year, 3-2 in district play. The loss drops Corbin to 7-18, 1-5.

Up next for the Lady Colonels will be a home game against Thomas Walker, VA Saturday at 3:30 PM. The Lady Hounds will also be in action Saturday at Perry County Central.

Whitley Co 53, Corbin 39

Whitley – 13 15 11 14 – 53

Corbin – 9 7 8 15 – 39

WC – Anderson 2, Lewis 3, Lawson 13, Clear 3, Estes 7, Feltner 25

CHS – Warren 4, Steely 3, Robertson 4, Scott 4, Stevens 16, Stewart 6, Barnett 2

The late game Friday saw the host Redhounds pick up an impressive win over the Colonels, 67-44. The Hounds (17-4, 4-1) will travel to Lafayette High School Saturday to face off against Mercer County in the Jock Sutherland Classic. The Colonels (7-18, 0-4) will take the court again on Monday when they host the Williamsburg Yellow Jackets for another 50th District contest.

Corbin 67, Whitley Co 44

Corbin – 18 19 16 14 – 67

Whitley – 14 8 8 14 – 44

CHS – Sanders 11, Stewart 20, A. Taylor 27, M. Taylor 7, Rice 2

WC – Bowling 5, Carr 6, Rowe 1, D. Lawson 4, T. Lawson 4, Johnson 11, Hollingsworth 14