Corbin, Whitley County libraries begin curbside pickup of materials











The Corbin and Whitley County Public libraries have not yet reopened their buildings to the public, but their books and other materials are now available.

Officials at each library announced last week that patrons may call and request materials which may be picked up curbside.

The Corbin Public Library’s catalogue is available online at www.corbinkylibrary.org.

Corbin Library Director Donna Chadwell said patrons may call the library at 528-6366 to request books and/or DVDs.

Whitley County Public Library Director Greg Meadors said books, audiobooks, and magazines are available on a pickup basis.

“We will let patrons contact us to schedule one pickup per week,” Meadors stated.

Items returned to the Whitley County Library will be placed in quarantine for five days before they are returned to circulation.

Meadors said this is to protect both staff and patrons.

“Our staff members will take appropriate safety measures while handling library materials,” Meadors said.

Meadors said the biggest challenge the library will face upon reopening to the public is the lack of disinfecting and personal protection equipment.

“Some of our staff and community members have been making cloth masks for the staff to use. We have also been able to purchase small quantities of gloves and disinfectants,” Meadors said

Both libraries are non-profit organizations, meaning any donations, whether monetary or of supplies, are tax-deductible.

The library’s catalogue is available online at www.whitleylibrary.org.

Patrons may contact the Whitley County Public Library at 549–0818.