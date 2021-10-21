Corbin, Whitley County learn paths through 13th Region Volleyball Tournament











The 13th Region Volleyball Tournament will open Saturday at Jackson County High School.

Defending region champion Corbin, who is coming in, once again, as the 50th District Champion, will face Harlan County in the opening round at 9 p.m.

Whitley County, which will be on the other side of the eight-team bracket, will face 49th District Champion and host Jackson County in the opening round at 3 p.m.

The winner of Corbin/Harlan County will face the winner of the Knox Central/North Laurel match in the semi-finals on Monday night.

The winner of Whitley County/Jackson County will face the winner of Bell County/Pineville in the other semi-final.

The championship game will take place at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Corbin defeated Whitley County in the 2020 region final.

The winner of the 13th Region the 10th Region champion in the opening round of the state tournament on Nov. 10.

The time and site for that game will be determined based on the respective RPI’s of the teams.

Montgomery County has the highest RPI in the 10th Region at .58827.

Corbin’s RPI is .64426, and Whitley County’s RPI is .60343, meaning if either team advances to the state tournament, it would host the first round no matter who advances out of the 10th Region.