Corbin, Whitley County Baseball begin play at 13th Region Saturday











The Corbin Redhounds and Whitley County Colonels each punched their ticket to the 13th Region Baseball Tournament, which begins Saturday.

Whitley County’s Bryce Anderson held the Williamsburg Yellow Jackets hitless over three innings as the Colonels won the opening game of the 50th District Baseball Tournament, 15-0.

Anderson struck out eight, throwing 45 pitches in the game.

The Colonels put up nine runs in their half of the first inning en route to the win.

Caden Petrey went three-for-three at the plate for Whitley County, including a double.

Sam Harp had two hits in his three at-bats, including a double, adding three RBI’s.

Andrew Stack had two hits, including a double, with three RBI’s.

With the win, Whitley County is in the midst of a nine-game winning streak and run its school record season win total to 27.

Williamsburg ended the season with an 8-19 record.

Coach Bryan Hopkins has stressed throughout the season that the Jackets are in a rebuilding season, playing a number of eighth graders and freshmen at the varsity level.

“These kids aren’t scared and love a challenge,” Hopkins said noting they have continued to go out and play no matter the score.

Corbin Redhounds

The Corbin Redhounds defeated South Laurel in the opening round of the 50th District Tournament Monday afternoon, 3-2.

The Redhounds got things going in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Kade Elam led off with a single, and after moving to second on a wild pickoff throw, advanced to third on Evan Poore’s single.

One out later, Poore stole second, and Elam was able to successfully steal home on the same play to give Corbin the 1-0 lead.

Bradric Helton was hit by a pitch and then Cameron Combs singled to load the bases.

With two outs, Walker Landrum came up with a big hit for two more RBI’s and the 3-0.

South Laurel got two runners on in the top of the seventh inning via walks.

With two outs, a single and a double, South cut Corbin’s lead to 3-2.

However, Jeremiah Gilbert came on to get a strikeout for the final out to secure the win.

Evan Poore pitched six-and-two-thirds innings, giving up two earned runs, while striking out 13 hitters and walking three.

Landrum went two for three at the plate with the two RBI’s.

“We just have to take care of the things that we can control…when we throw strikes and make the routine plays, we are a tough team to beat,” said Coach Cody Philpot when asked what his team has to do to make a run in the region tournament. “At this point, everyone is dangerous and capable of winning ball games or they wouldn’t still be playing.”

Corbin and Whitley County were scheduled to face off at 6 p.m. Tuesday for the 50th District Championship. The game had not yet been completed as of press time.

Both teams will play in the 13th Region Tournament beginning Saturday at Jackson County High School.

Other teams qualifying for the tournament include: Jackson County, North Laurel, Knox Central, Lynn Camp, Harlan County and Middlesboro.

The four winners on Saturday will advance to the semi-finals on Monday.

The region final will be Tuesday.

The region champion will play the winner of the 16th Region Tournament in the semi-state tournament on June 12 at Morehead State University for the chance to be one of the eight teams advancing to play at Legends Field beginning June 17.