Corbin, Whitley Co., Williamsburg hit the road for last regular season games Friday
The local football playoff picture is set, but the last week of the regular season has Corbin seeking perfection, Williamsburg seeking consistency and Whitley County looking for a huge upset against one of the traditional state football powerhouses.
Whitley County Colonels
Whitley County will travel to Danville Friday night, for what will be a taste of what the Colonels will face beginning in the first round of the playoffs. A road trip to face a highly ranked opponent.
“We want to finish the season the right way,” said Coach Zeke Eier explaining that the Colonels have been within striking distance of winning in four of their seven losses.
While the game will not affect the playoff picture for the Colonels, who will travel to Southwestern on Nov. 5, the Admirals come into the game on the heels of a 56-14 loss at Lexington Christian that has them with a record of 6-4.
“They are obviously a great program,” Eier said of Danville. “We made some mistakes and we are going to try to correct that.”
Whitley County controlled its own destiny last Friday at South Laurel where a win would secure the final playoff spot in the district. The Colonels got out of the gate fast Friday night at South Laurel and poured on their biggest offensive effort of the season en route to the 64-20 win.
The Colonels needed one play to get on the board as Tye Hamblin took the handoff 45 yards for the touchdown.
Hamblin carried the ball seven times for 109 yards and two touchdowns on the night.
After the Colonels’ defense got the ball back, Caden Petrey found Sam Harp on a 68-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to 14-0.
“We wanted to start fast and establish that we were the better team,” Eier said.
Petrey completed six passes on the night, five of them going for touchdowns.
Four of the touchdown passes were caught by Harp, who set a new school record for receiving yards in a game with 194. The old record of 190 yards was set by James Sasko in 2015.
“Sam is just a great kid who is fun to be around,” Eier said. “He brings energy every day.”
“I’m happy for Sam!” Eier said. “He deserves it.”
In addition, the four touchdown catches tied the current school record set by Daryl Bowman in 1988.
Petrey’s other touchdown pass went to Trevor Downs.
In addition, Petrey and Brian Leach each ran for a touchdown.
“They definitely earned tonight’s victory,” Eier said of his team.
Corbin Redhounds
Corbin is one win away from running the table and finishing the regular season 10-0, but Friday’s game will begin with a bus ride to northern Kentucky to face Class 6A Campbell County.
“Northern Kentucky football is really, really good football,” said Coach Tom Greer noting that the Camels’ losses have come at the hands of Highlands, Ryle, Simon Kenton and Dixie Heights.
“It is also senior night for Campbell County, so they will play a little harder than normal,” Greer said.
Greer said the Camels run the ball very well, but quarterback Nathan Smith can and will throw the ball. In the 41-24 loss to Simon Kenton on Oct. 15, Smith threw for 235 yards, while Campbell County ran for a combined 132 yards and three touchdowns.
“They have a big offensive line, but it is their quarterback that makes them go,” Greer said.
Corbin’s last undefeated regular season was in 2008.
The Redhounds, then playing in Class 2A, advanced to the state semi-finals before losing to Newport Central Catholic, 26-7.
“It’s not something that we have talked about,” Greer said of the Redhounds noting that while the undefeated regular season is nice, it doesn’t mean anything when the playoffs begin. “We have focused on week to week.”
Corbin finished out its district schedule last Friday with a 42-0 win at home over Wayne County.
“Our guys had to make a few adjustments at halftime on blocking schemes,” Greer said noting the Redhounds went into the locker room leading, 14-0.
The Redhounds put up the 42 points on just 28 offensive plays.
Seth Huff carried the ball seven times for 129 yards and three touchdowns.
Seth Mills added 90 yards on nine carries with a touchdown.
Quarterback Cameron Combs completed five passes for 84 yards and a touchdown, while Kade Elam threw one pass for a touchdown with one interception.
Dakota Patterson and Carter Stewart each caught a touchdown pass.
“Right now we are pretty solid doing both,” Greer said of Corbin’s running and passing game noting that the Redhounds have to be prepared to adjust as team attempt to take away one or the other.
Troy Faulkner had a big night for the Redhounds’ defense with 11 tackles and one forced fumble.
“Defensivley, we have to continue flying to the football, making tackles and playing assignments,” Greer said.
Williamsburg Yellow Jackets
Coming off a close 21-13 win at home against Pineville, Coach Jerry Herron, Jr. had to scramble to find an opponent Friday for what was supposed to be senior night and McCreary Central came calling at Finley Legion Field.
Herron had said that the Jackets had to get back to work and fix themselves after escaping with the win over the Mountain Lions.
Herron and his staff may see signs of that after Williamsburg put up 392 yards of total offense and six touchdowns en route to the 44-7 win.
Quarterback Sydney Bowen completed 16 passes for 217 yards and a touchdown, while carrying the ball nine times for 60 yards and a touchdown.
Marty Gilley led the Williamsburg rushing attack, carrying the ball 10 times for 64 yards and two touchdowns.
The Jackets ran for a combined 175 yards and five touchdowns on the night.
Defensively, the Jackets held McCreary Central to 129 yards of total offense, allowing the one rushing touchdown.
Williamsburg will be on the road Friday to face Perry County Central.
The Commodores come into the game with a 6-3 record after defeating Harlan County, 36-28.
Quarterback Chanse McKenzie led Perry Central, completing 10 passes for 110 yards and a touchdown and carrying the ball 13 times for 68 yards and two touchdowns.
Williamsburg will have a week off as the playoffs begin on Nov. 5.
Lynn Camp, who would have been the Jackets’ first round opponent, cancelled the remainder of its season.
Williamsburg will await the winner of the first-round game between Harlan and Pineville to learn which team it will host in the second round on Nov. 12.