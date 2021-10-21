Corbin, Whitley Co. Volleyball punch 13th Region tickets











Corbin and Whitley County have each earned a spot in the 13th Region Volleyball Tournament, but the Lady Redhounds are going as the 50th District Champions after defeating the Lady Colonels Tuesday night.

Corbin won at Whitley County in three sets by scores of 25-18, 5-21 and 25-19.

The Lady Redhounds defeated Williamsburg, while Whitley County took down South Laurel in the first round Monday night to earn the right to advance to region and a spot in Tuesday’s championship.

Corbin defeated Williamsburg in three games by scores of 25-9, 25-14 and 25-16.

With the wins, Corbin improved to 25-5 on the season and remains undefeated in the region and district.

Williamsburg’s season ended with a record of 12-19

Whitley County needed four games to defeat South Laurel by scores of 25-14, 25-19, 14-25 and 25-18.

Whitley County is now 24-8 on the season.

The drawing for the regional tournament bracket will be held at noon on Thursday.

Other teams qualifying for the regional tournament include Jackson County and North Laurel from the 49th District.

Jackson County defeated North Laurel last Saturday for the district title.

Knox Central and Pineville in the 51st District. The teams were scheduled to play for the district title Tuesday night. The game had not yet been completed as of press time.

Bell County and Harlan County in the 52nd District. The teams were scheduled to play for the district title Tuesday night.

The 13th Region champion will the winner of the 10th Region in the first round of the state tournament on Nov. 1.