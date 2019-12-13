Corbin Walmart shoplifter found with meth, large amount of pills











What began as a misdemeanor shoplifting case at Walmart in Corbin escalated to drug trafficking after Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies discovered a Knox County woman in possession of more than 150 prescription pills.

Susan R. Smith, 43, of Hinkle, was arrested last Wednesday afternoon on charges of public intoxication – controlled substance, third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, theft by unlawful taking of the value under $500, and controlled substances not in proper container.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, stated that Smith had allegedly attempted to leave the store without paying for items valued at $98.88.

“Also, the subject was found in possession of numerous pills identified as clonazepam, tramadol and gabapentin,” Acciardo stated. “This individual stated that she has received gabapentin, which totaled 148 tablets from a person for a payment.”

Deputies also recovered a plastic bag containing suspected crystal methamphetamine.

Smith was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

She is being held on a $10,000 cash bond.

She has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is scheduled to return to Laurel District Court Thursday for a preliminary hearing to determine whether there is probable cause to present the case to the grand jury.