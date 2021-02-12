Corbin Walmart, London Kroger joins list of COVID–19 vaccination sites











Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that Corbin Walmart and the Kroger in London will be among the expanded list of COVID–19 vaccine locations.

Ten Kroger stores and 15 Walmart stores, along with 125 pharmacies and six new regional vaccination sites have been added to the locations where the vaccination will be made available by appointment.

There are now more than 150 sites across Kentucky, in addition to local health department vaccination program.

“These new sites are a big deal,” Beshear said. “They are going to move us forward and build out what we need so when supply increases, we are ready to get it out even more quickly to communities throughout the state.”

The Whitley County Health Department said there are six vaccine locations in or near Whitley County.

They include: Baptist Health Corbin, Dayspring Health, Walgreens locations in Corbin, Corbin Walmart, West Knox Pharmacy and the Whitley County Health Department.

“All these locations are prioritizing people over 70 years old at this time,” health department officials stated.

To book an appointment at Baptist Health Corbin, call 526-4990, or go online to www.baptisthealth.com/vaccine/schedule-now.

To book and appointment at Dayspring Health, call (423) 784-5771.

To book an appointment at Walgreens, go online to www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19?band=covic vaccine landing schedule.

To book an appointment at Corbin Walmart go online to www.walmart.com/covidvaccine.

To be added to the waitlist at West Knox Pharmacy, call 258-1111.

To be added to the waitlist at the Whitley County Health Department, go online to www.surveymonkey.com/r/WhitleyVaccine or call 549-3380.