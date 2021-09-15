Corbin Walmart closing at 2 p.m. on Wednesday











Corbin Walmart will be closing at 2 p.m. on Sept. 15 for additional sanitization and to restock shelves according to a Facebook post made by the store around noon on Wednesday.

The store will reopen at 6 a.m. on Friday.

Associates will continue to work their normal schedules, the post states.

The News Journal called the store for more information about what would happen with pickup orders scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, but was directed to Walmart Media Relations for information.

As of publication, only a confirmation of inquiry response had been received.