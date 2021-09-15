Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Corbin Walmart closing at 2 p.m. on Wednesday

Posted On 15 Sep 2021
Corbin Walmart will be closing at 2 p.m. on Sept. 15 for additional sanitization and to restock shelves according to a Facebook post made by the store around noon on Wednesday.

The store will reopen at 6 a.m. on Friday.

Associates will continue to work their normal schedules, the post states.

The News Journal called the store for more information about what would happen with pickup orders scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, but was directed to Walmart Media Relations for information.

As of publication, only a confirmation of inquiry response had been received.

