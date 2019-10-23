Corbin volleyball wins district title, Lynn Camp falls in close match











As reported in the October 23, 2019 print edition of the News Journal, the Corbin Lady Hounds faced South Laurel Tuesday night for this year’s 50th District volleyball title, while the Lynn Camp Lady Cats met Knox Central in the finals of the 51st District tourney.

The Lady Hounds were able to overcome the Lady Cardinals at SLHS 3-0 (25-18, 25-22, 25-22), improving to 22-8 on the season.

Meanwhile, Lynn Camp gave visiting Knox Central all they wanted in their championship contest, but in the end the Lady Panthers were able to walk away with a 3-2 win, dropping the Lady Cats to 10-8 on the season.

All four of these teams will now advance to the 2019 13th Region tournament next week at Knox Central High School. More details will be provided on that event as soon as information is made available.

Teaser image courtesy of ASHLEY NORVELL