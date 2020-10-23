Corbin Utilities Commission resuming disconnects on Nov. 21











Corbin Utilities customers will soon face cutoffs over delinquent utility bills.

Ron Herd, General Manager of the Corbin Utilities Commission, said the company, which has suspended disconnects since March because of COVID–19, will resume cutoffs in November.

“Our arrears is $391,000 as of today,” Herd said Tuesday adding that the utilities commission has put all capital projects on hold.

“We’ve got a lot of things we need to do,” he said.

Herd said customers who have an outstanding balance may call or come into Corbin Utilities to arrange a payment schedule that would give the customer up to six months to get current.

The next round of utility bills is scheduled to go out on Nov. 1.

“Cutoffs will begin on Nov. 21,” Herd said.

Gov. Andy Beshear has previously issued an executive order on May 8 encouraging Kentuckians to remain healthy at home in order to limit the spread of COVID–19.

As part of that order, utility companies were prevented from cutting off utility service because of nonpayment.

“The provision expressly provided that nothing within the Order shall be construed as relieving any individual of the obligation to pay for a utility service provided, or to comply with any other obligation that an individual may have with a utility,” Beshear stated.

On Monday, Beshear issued a new executive order rescinding the payment holiday and permitting utility companies to cut off utilities for non-payment or failure to set up a payment plan.

The companies may begin disconnections on Nov. 6.

Beshear announced that $15 million in federal COVID–19 relief funds would be placed into a relief fund to prevent utility service disconnection, primarily of water and sewage services.

Customers will apply for the relief funds through local community action agencies, who will send the funds directly to the utilities.

Knox County residents seeking assistance may contact KCEOC

Whitley County residents seeking assistance may contact Bell-Whitley Community Action Agency.

Laurel County residents seeking assistance may contact Daniel Boone Community Action Agency.