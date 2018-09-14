Corbin Utilities begins process to resolve Master Street flooding













The Corbin Utilities Commission has begun the process to alleviate the flooding problems on Master Street.

At the regular meeting Tuesday, the commissioners approved an agreement with GRW Engineers, Inc. out of Lexington to design the sewer upgrades in the area.

Corbin City Utilities General Manager Ron Herd said this is the first step in the project, which would add a second sewer line running from the area near Vanbeber Court to Lynn Camp Creek.

“The main problem is the main sewer just can carry all of the runoff,” Herd said.

“Additional water is getting in everywhere,” Herd said when asked about the water seen flowing out of the manhole covers during heavy rains.

Herd said city utilities has been approved for a loan in the amount of $1.2626 million through the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority to help fund the project, which is estimated at $1.61396 million.

However, the funds will not be available until January.

Based on that, Herd said the goal is to begin construction in fall 2019, but advised it may not be until sometime in 2020.

The project will involve digging up sections of the turning lane portion of the roadway.

Herd said GRW has designed several other Corbin Utilities projects including the water plant expansion in 2000 and the sewer plant upgrade.

“The construction work will be let for bid,” Herd said.