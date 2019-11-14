Corbin Tourism working to install way finding signs to point visitors to downtown











While improved signage directing people around downtown Corbin has been discussed in depth, the Corbin Tourism Commission is tackling signage directing people to downtown Corbin.

At the regular monthly meeting Tuesday, Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel told the commission she has begun gathering information from transportation officials on the permitting process to have such signs installed leading into Corbin off of Exit 25, on U.S. 25E in Knox County, and from the U.S. 25 split in north Corbin.

“We are focusing on the major areas to funnel people downtown,” Kriebel said.

“If you don’t have the directional signage pointing downtown, then the other signage isn’t doing us any good,” she said.

As part of that process, Kriebel said she has begun working with officials from the transportation cabinet district office in Manchester to develop a master plan for the signage.

She has also been speaking with local companies 4ever Graphics & Design, and Everlasting Gates about getting the signs printed and posted.

Kriebel said she would like to have the signs installed by early next year.

In other business:

• Kriebel told the commissioners that after two years of running advertising during a television broadcast of a University of Kentucky basketball game encouraging visitors to come to Corbin, this year’s advertisement will run during the game against SEC opponent Vanderbilt on Jan. 29. “It kind of gets us into the Nashville market,” Kriebel said.

• Kriebel said applications are continuing to come in to participate in the annual Corbin Christmas Parade on Dec. 7. Businesses, organizations, groups, and clubs are welcome and encouraged to participate. There is no entry fee. More information is available by contacting Corbin Tourism at 528-8860.