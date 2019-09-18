Corbin Tourism turning lot into free community activity area











The Corbin Tourism Commission recently took the first step in turning the lot across from Sanders Park on North Main Street into another free community activity area.

During its regular monthly meeting last week, the commissioners authorized $1,800 to install security cameras to cover the lot at the corner of North Main and Monroe Street.

Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel said previously that the space would include a large Chess set and Connect Four game.

“I’m hoping we can have them in place by October,” Kriebel said of the games.

Kriebel said she would like to add other activities, along with seating, to the area, but that it would be done in bits and pieces.

“I think we need to have seating at the very least, if nothing else,” Kriebel said.

In other business, the commission approved a $500 sponsorship for the Friends of the Corbin Public Library’s “Downton Abbey” movie event to be held Friday.

The event, which will feature a party and private viewing of the “Downton Abbey” movie, will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the library.

Guests are welcome and encouraged to come dressed in 1920’s attire befitting “Downton Abbey,” or as a character from the show. Both family members and servants are fair game to copy.

The event will adjourn to the Tri-County Cineplex for a special showing of the movie.

The original “Downton Abbey” series was shown on PBS’s “Masterpiece Theater.” It ran from 2010 to 2015, totaling 52 episodes. Reruns of the show are frequently broadcast on PBS stations.

Tickets to the event are $40 per person and may be purchased at the library, or from any library board member or friend of the library.

The ticket price also includes popcorn and a drink to enjoy during the movie.

Proceeds from the event will be used to help purchase the bathroom fixtures, and furnishings and equipment for the staff room of the library expansion.

More information is available on the Friends of the Corbin Public Library Facebook page, or by calling the library at 528-6366.