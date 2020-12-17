Corbin Tourism thanks its Christmas Parade participants











(Letter to the Editor By Maggy Kriebel, Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission Director)

To the Editor:

The Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission would like to express its sincerest appreciation to everyone who was involved, and participated in the 2020 Corbin Christmas Parade.

We would also like to congratulate the 1st Place Winners:

• Civic/Non-Profit – Corbin Public Library

• Commercial – Cumberland River Behavioral Health Green Dot

• Youth – Just for Kids Free

It is through the hard work, dedication and selfless giving of individuals, organizations and businesses of Corbin that enables the Tourism and Convention Commission to provide the community with quality of life events. Thank you for your support!