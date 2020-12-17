Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Corbin Tourism thanks its Christmas Parade participants

Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel recently presented plaques to winning floats from the Corbin (Reverse) Christmas Parade. Kriebel presents the award for Best Civic/Non-Profit Float to the Corbin Public Library.

(Letter to the Editor By Maggy Kriebel, Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission Director)

To the Editor:

The Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission would like to express its sincerest appreciation to everyone who was involved, and participated in the 2020 Corbin Christmas Parade.
We would also like to congratulate the 1st Place Winners:
• Civic/Non-Profit – Corbin Public Library
• Commercial – Cumberland River Behavioral Health Green Dot
• Youth – Just for Kids Free
It is through the hard work, dedication and selfless giving of individuals, organizations and businesses of Corbin that enables the Tourism and Convention Commission to provide the community with quality of life events. Thank you for your support!

