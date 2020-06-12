Corbin Tourism still hopeful for NIBROC, Eggfest











Whether or not there will be a NIBROC in August and a Moonbow Eggfest in September is yet to be determined, but with planning ongoing for the Kentucky State Fair, Corbin tourism has hope that the events will also happen.

At Tuesday’s regular monthly meeting of the Corbin Tourism Commission, Director Maggy Kriebel told the board that the decision on whether NIBROC will happen has been a frequent question by individuals contacting the tourism office.

“Burning minds want to know,” Kriebel said noting the decision is up to the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Board.

It has already been announced that the Miss NIBROC Pageant would be postponed. The pageant serves as a qualifier for the Miss Kentucky Pageant, which has also been also been postponed.

Current Miss NIBROC Katelynn Johnson will retain the title and compete in Miss Kentucky in 2021.

The seventh annual Moonbow Eggfest is scheduled for September. Previous Eggfests have featured up to 35 chefs preparing a variety of food using the famous Big Green Egg grill.

“We have seen everything from breakfast pizza to simple vegetables cooked on it during the event,” Kriebel explained in 2019.

Kriebel noted that it is the competing chefs that have been really pushing for the event to go forward if possible. “The cooks want to have it,” she told the commissioners.

Kriebel noted that NIBROC and Eggfest are two of the premier tourism events for the area because they draw large crowds of people from outside of the region and even the state.

“They put people in our hotels,” Kriebel said.