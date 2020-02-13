Corbin Tourism planning city’s first half marathon











Corbin Tourism and Corbin Recreation are partnering together in planning the inaugural “Colonel Sanders Half Marathon” on Nov. 14

At the regular monthly meeting of the Corbin Tourism Commission Tuesday, Director Maggy Kriebel announced that planning had begun for the inaugural event, adding that the working name is the “Colonel Sanders Half Marathon.”

“The race will feature a Colonel Sanders Look-a-Like Contest,” Kriebel said adding that the 13.1-mile race will start and finish on Depot Street near Sanders Park.

Kriebel said since posting the event on tourism’s Facebook page on Monday, more than 150 people have shared their interest with 18 people sharing their intention to go to the race.

Kriebel told the commissioners that she attended the inaugural half marathon in Pikeville last week, which drew 75 competitors from nine states.

“I would be thrilled if we could draw between 150 and 200 runners for the first event,” Kriebel said.

Kriebel said the organizing committee is continuing to work out details, such as the race route, sponsorships and other details.

“My intent is to get the whole race covered by sponsors,” Kriebel said noting there are a number of different avenues that make the event attractive to sponsors.

More details may be found on the Corbin Tourism Facebook page.

Kriebel also told the commissioners that after speaking with Yum Brands officials, they have agreed to speak with the owners of the original KFC about adding a kiosk promoting Corbin tourism into the plans for the ongoing renovation at the restaurant on U.S. 25W in north Corbin.

“They seemed receptive to the idea,” Kriebel said of company officials explaining that she wants to find more ways to get visitors at the restaurant to continue into downtown Corbin as opposed to going straight back to the interstate.