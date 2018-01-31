Corbin Tourism officials discuss need for strategic plan













Corbin tourism leaders want to craft a three to five year strategic plan and they are hoping to get to work in the very near future to get it done.

During a special meeting of the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission last Thursday, Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel suggested the idea of a plan to the board and said it was necessary to avoid stagnation and unfocused decision making.

“I feel it is imperative for the board to engage in a strategic planning process so that we can map out the next three to five years of our dreams,” Kriebel told the board.

“I’ve been here for four years now. We’ve done massive things and we’ve grown by leaps and bounds,” she added. “Change happens, and I do not want to see us regress…”

Kriebel provided members of the commission with some initial ideas to think about which included ongoing items like continued development of a railroad museum and maintenance and improvement of Sander’s Park. But it also had fresh ideas like the formation of a “wine and craft beer event” at The Arena, making Corbin a sports and athletics destination and reviving a downtown outdoor movie night in the summer.

“I’ve advised some things that will be beneficial, but I need us to get together as a group and make that blueprint,” Kriebel said.

The board agreed to have its first strategic planning meeting Feb. 6, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at The Corbin Center. Kriebel estimated the effort would take two to three meetings. She also stressed to the board it would be a “living document.”

“You don’t just do it and set it on a shelf. You revisit it every year.”

The board also approved its annual audit, performed by Cloyd and Associates. Auditors found no deficiencies or lack of internal control over the handling of commission funds, and said the financial statements of the board “fairly and accurately” represented its financial activity for the 2017 fiscal year.

The audit revealed that the commission had $1,431,932 in total revenue: $1,243,221 in restaurant tax, $173,998 in transient room tax, and the rest from investments and other sources. The board spent $1,603,554 during the fiscal year, $171,622 more than it had in income.

In other business, the commission:

• Discussed the success of the Hometown Teams Smithsonian exhibit that was on display during November and December of 2017.

• Talked about the National Club Basketball Tournament, which will be held at Union College April 5-8. Kriebel said she worked closely with tournament organizers to find a suitable place for the event. Initially, she wanted it to be at the O. Wayne Rollins Center at the University of the Cumberlands, but the facility was booked during that time.

• Got an update on the shelter building for the static steam engine, coal tender and caboose display on Depot Street. Kriebel said the project was moving along slowly because of the need for a survey and site plan of the property. Also, she said written permission had to be gained from CSX in order to construct anything on the property.

• Approved payment of $11,500 to Pyro Shows, a fireworks company based out of LaFollette, Tenn., to produce the city of Corbin’s Independence Day event this year.

• Approved re-advertisement for the position of museum curator for the Corbin Railroad Museum.

• Approved $700 for Kriebel to travel to the Knoxville Boat Show March 8-11 to promote Corbin as a tourism destination.

• Discussed the need for more information regarding restaurant tax delinquencies.