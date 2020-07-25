Corbin Tourism Director talks addition of chess set to downtown, plans to refurbish volleyball courts, more











When the location for the new Corbin Splash Pad was changed from North Main Street across from Sanders Park to South Main Street across from Corbin City Hall, the Corbin Tourism Commission worked to develop a new plan for the lot it owns.

The plans for that lot as part of a, “place making initiative,” began to take shape Thursday as the giant Chess set and board tourism had purchased for the site was installed.

The pieces stand two to three feet tall.

Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel said the bases are filled with sand to add weight so the pieces are not blown around by the wind.

“They can be moved by a child,” Kriebel said.

Kriebel had previously had the larger flower pots that adorned the Main Street sidewalks moved to the lot in an effort to brighten the area.

Future plans include adding a mural to the wall of the neighboring Cloud Medical Supplies building.

Use of the Chess set is free. The pieces will remain in place. Anyone who uses the set is asked to reset the board after using it.

Kriebel said there are no direct lights on the lot for after sundown. However, the board is available for use at any time.

According to Kriebel, that a giant Connect Four game is also planned for the site. There is no timeframe for it to be installed.

“That is a budget thing,” Kriebel said.

In addition, Kriebel said she would like to use industrial size wire spools to create tables for the area.

Kriebel said the place making initiative includes the pocket park that was created by closing down the portion of Monroe Street between North Main and Depot Street. The area has since had picnic tables installed. The street has been painted with a picnic blanket design, and a take on the Beatles’ famous “Abby Road” album cover featuring KFC founder Colonel Harland Sanders and three chickens has been used to create a mural on a nearby wall.

Kriebel said the city is planning to refurbish the beach volleyball courts that were installed in the vacant at the corner of Gordon and Depot Street.

The nets will be reinstalled to again permit pick-up volleyball games to take place.

“I think the goal is to try to get it done by the middle of August,” Kriebel said.