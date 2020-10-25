Corbin Tourism considering revised Christmas parade











The Corbin Tourism Commission is considering a twist on the annual Christmas parade to allow it to go forward during the COVID–19 pandemic.

Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel said she is working on the possibility of a reverse parade that would see the floats and entries park on the Main Street while the crowd drives past to view them.

“I had heard in one of the state tourism meetings of a city out west doing it,” Kriebel said.

Because of the number of people and the way they are bunched together to watch the parade, Kriebel said social distancing along the parade route would be impossible.

“It just brings too many people out,” Kriebel said.

The parade is scheduled for Dec. 5.

Kriebel said she will be contacting 2019 parade participants to gauge their interest in participating in the reverse format.

Anyone interested in participating may contact Corbin Tourism at 528-8860.