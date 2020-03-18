Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Corbin Tourism Commission votes Wednesday to temporarily suspend restaurant, transient taxes

Posted On 18 Mar 2020
In response to the Corbin City Commission’s decision earlier this week to suspend the collection of all alcohol and regulatory fees until further notice, the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission voted Wednesday to also suspend restaurant and transient (motel) taxes effective immediately.

“These are unprecedented and uncertain times for the world,” Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel said to open Wednesday morning’s special called meeting. “Our challenge in the tourism industry is dealing with the effects of the coronavirus on the economy after everything has come to a halt. We’re all dealing with things the best that we can.”

Commission members discussed a temporary suspension of tax collection that would be retroactive by one month, meaning restaurants and hotels in the city would not be billed for balances previously owed in February. All members present agreed to the arrangement, with the understanding that it is still the city’s responsibility to make bond payments on the Corbin Arena.

Kriebel said the Tourism Commission would work together with city leaders on a daily basis to make sure that everything possible is being done to help local businesses through this trying time in our country’s history. She and commission members agreed to re-convene at least once per month moving forward in order to monitor the situation, and make a determination on whether or not to suggest to the city that the moratorium on tax collection should be extended further.

