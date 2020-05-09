Corbin Tourism Commission planning in-person meeting May 12











One local agency is beginning to return to a more normal routine as the Corbin Tourism Commission plans to hold its regular monthly meeting on May 12 in person.

“We’ve got to have a board meeting,” said Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel, noting the main topic for discussion is the annual budget.

The commission typically meets at The Corbin Center, but with the facility being closed because of the COVID–19 pandemic, Kriebel said the meeting will be held at the Corbin railroad depot.

“We are going to move the chairs six feet apart,” Kriebel said in explaining how she and the five board members expected to be present will comply with social distancing.

While tourism meetings are not typically well-attended by the public, Kriebel said she is prepared for that situation.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:15 p.m.

While other government entities, including Whitley County Fiscal Court, Corbin City Commission, and Williamsburg City Council have held in-person meetings, the meetings have been closed to public attendance.

Instead, the public has been able to watch the meetings online through social media, which has also given those individuals the opportunity to ask questions.

Others, such as the Whitley County Board of Education, and Corbin Board of Education, came together through online meeting software, which the public has been able to access.