Corbin Tourism Commission gets $20k grant to fund way finding signage











The Corbin Tourism Commission has been awarded a $20,000 grant to help fund the Corbin way finding signage effort.

Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel announced the grant during the commission’s regular monthly meeting Tuesday night.

The grant was awarded by the Community and Economic Initiative of Kentucky, and will be allocated in accordance with the master plan developed to make downtown more user friendly.

In addition to guiding visitors around downtown, Kriebel said there would be way-finding signage placed near Exits 25 and 29 off of Interstate 75 to advertise attractions and points of interest in Corbin.

“That is a really big deal,” Kriebel said.

“I’m really stoked about that!”

One issue Corbin has faced has been the ability to entice visitors to the original Kentucky Fried Chicken to continue south on U.S. 25W to downtown.

Kriebel said a portion of the grant would be used to aid in that endeavor.

Officials at Community Trust Bank opposite the KFC have agreed to permit a sign to be erected on the bank’s property, directing visitors to the KFC to downtown Corbin.

The sign will be positioned so it is visible as patrons leave the KFC parking lot.

“We are losing people,” Kriebel said.

Kriebel added that she is working on the permit application process required by the state to ensure the signs may be erected as soon as possible.

In other business:

• Kriebel announced that a giant Chess Set and Connect 4 game would be purchased and installed on the tourism property at the corner of North Main and Monroe Street across from Sanders Park.

“This is a place making initiative,” Kriebel said, adding that the beach volleyball courts the city installed on Gordon Street are proving to be popular.

“We want to keep people in the area longer. Keep them milling around,” Kriebel said.

• Kriebel announced that, despite the heavy rain at times, approximately 1,000 people attended the pre-fireworks event at The Arena on July 3.

Kriebel said while the music was well received, the event would require additional food vendors to adequately serve the crowd.